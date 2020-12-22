$5,000 Reward Offered For Info In Deadly Newark Hit-Run

The Essex County Sheriff's Crime Stoppers Program is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person responsible for a fatal hit and run last month in Newark.

Kenneth Felton, 55, of Newark was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle on Madison Avenue between South 11th and 12 streets, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said.

The driver fled the scene and Felton was pronounced dead en route to the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

All calls will be kept confidential.

