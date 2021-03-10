Contact Us
24-Year-Old Newark Woman Dies In NJ Turnpike Crash

Cecilia Levine
Mabel Cerrate
Mabel Cerrate Photo Credit: Mabel Cerrate

A 24-year-old Newark woman died in a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike early Sunday morning in Burlington County, authorities said.

Mabel Cerrate-Valdez was in the inner northbound lanes when her vehicle left the highway, overturned and struck a bridge support around 7:40 a.m. in Bordentown, New Jersey State Police said.

Her car went off the roadway to the right and she was pronounced dead, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

