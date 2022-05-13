23-Year-Old Irvington Man Killed In Newark

A 23-year-old Irvington man was shot and killed this week in Newark, authorities said.

Jahque Benbow was found suffering from gunshot wounds when police responded to a call of shots fired on the 500 block of Grove Street around 10 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said.

He was transported to University Hospital in Newark where he was pronounced dead at 10:41 pm.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432 or 1-877-TIPS-4EC.

