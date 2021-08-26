2 Newark Officers Hospitalized In Hit-Run Crash

A pair of Newark police officers were hospitalized with minor injuries in a hit-and-run crash early Thursday, authorities said.

The police car was near Bergen and West Runyon streets when it was struck by another car around 9:30 a.m., Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara said.

The officers were taken to University Hospital for complaints of pain.

This incident remains under investigation. No further information is available.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.