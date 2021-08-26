Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Towns

  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Breaking News: Hackensack Couple Stabbed Dead By Ex-Con Seeking Room
DV Pilot Police & Fire

2 Newark Officers Hospitalized In Hit-Run Crash

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Newark police
Newark police Photo Credit: Newark PD

A pair of Newark police officers were hospitalized with minor injuries in a hit-and-run crash early Thursday, authorities said.

The police car was near Bergen and West Runyon streets when it was struck by another car around 9:30 a.m., Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara said.

The officers were taken to University Hospital for complaints of pain. 

This incident remains under investigation. No further information is available.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.