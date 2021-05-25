14-Year-Old Charged In Stabbing Death Of Newark Man, 55

A teen was charged in the stabbing death of a 55-year-old Newark man, authorities announced.

Jorge Martinez was found stabbed dead in his Parker Street apartment and pronounced dead at 2:35 a.m. on Friday, May 21, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara said.

A 14-year-old juvenile has been charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

The name of the juvenile is not being released at this time because of the age of the juvenile.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.