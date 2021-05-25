Contact Us
14-Year-Old Charged In Stabbing Death Of Newark Man, 55

Parker Street
Parker Street Photo Credit: Google Maps

A teen was charged in the stabbing death of a 55-year-old Newark man, authorities announced.

Jorge Martinez was found stabbed dead in his Parker Street apartment and pronounced dead at 2:35 a.m. on Friday, May 21, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara said.

A 14-year-old juvenile has been charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. 

The name of the juvenile is not being released at this time because of the age of the juvenile.

