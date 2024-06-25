Uncle Junior's Newark Home On 'The Sopranos' Re-Listed At Slightly Higher Price With New Photos

The home at 480 Highland Ave., in Newark was that of Corrado John “Junior” Soprano Jr., or Uncle Junior, in the hit HBO series.

The 3,000-square-foot property features four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a 2-car driveway and a 2-car garage.

The house was made famous by the first episode of season six. You might remember it by this line:

"I'm halfway to China! There's nothing here!"

That was Tony digging in the garden outside, looking for his body.

According to a Sopranos filming location guide, 380 Highland Ave. was featured in Season 1 Episode 13, S2E2, S4E5, S4E9 and S6E1.

Property records on the Zillow listing show the house was sold in 2019 for $420,000 and then put on the market in 2022 for $585,000. It was on and off the market a number of times in 2023, and most recently was re-listed with a 1.8% price increase on June 18, 2024.

It's located in the city's historic Forest Hill section and sits on a 4,792-square-foot lot with four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The listing agent is Maikol Puebla of Christie's Int. Real Estate Group, Licelys Olmo. Click here for the complete listing.

