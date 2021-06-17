$10K Reward Offered In Shooting Death Of Maplewood Soccer Player Moussa Fofana

The Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura’s Crime Stoppers Program is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the death of Moussa Fofana.

The 18-year-old Columbia High School soccer player was shot Sunday, June 6 at Underhill Sports Complex around 9:40 p.m., according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene approximately one hour later.

A second male victim was treated at an area hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

More than $125,000 had been raised as of Thursday on a GoFundMe for the teen's family.

The investigation remains active and is being handled by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force and the Maplewood Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

Calls will be kept confidential.

