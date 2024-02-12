One Killed In Irvington Double Shooting: Prosecutors

At 9:22 p.m. Irvington police responded to a shooting on the 200 block of Isabella Avenue and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds and one person with an injured leg, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens, II and Irvington Police Director Tracy Bowers said.

The three men were taken to University Hospital and Damian Thompson, a 27-year-old Irvington resident, was pronounced dead at 11:14 p.m., Stephens and Bowers said. The other two men were treated for non-fatal injuries, Stephens and Bowers said.

The investigation is active and ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-847-7432.

