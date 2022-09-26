Newark Girl Who Died Of Accidental Gunshot To Head 'Fought Her Hardest To Live,' Mom Says

Support is surging for the family of the 13-year-old Newark girl who died after accidentally shooting herself in the head.

More than $3,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe page for Ajayla Smith as of Monday, Sept. 26.

Ajayla died around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 at University Hospital, two days after shooting herself at a friend's house on Friday, Sept. 16, sources with direct knowledge of the incident tell Daily Voice. No charges have been filed.

"Ajayla fought her hardest to live," her mom Nadirah Jones writes. "We want justice for Ajayla & the truth."

Ajayla attended the New Horizon Community Charter School from Kindergarten through seventh grade. She had only been a student at the Camden Street School for seven days before she died, her mom said.

"She was focused and looking forward to go to high school next year," she writes. "She was a beautiful smart, funny, caring and loving young lady.

"Ajayla loved to dance she could brighten up a room with her contagious energy. Everyone loved Ajayla. She deeply loved her 2 younger brothers. She connected with so many people that are also heartbroken."

