Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
Breaking News: Student's Hitler Presentation 'Taken Out Of Context,' School Board Says
Obituaries

'Force Of Positivity' Delilah Rosario Of Belleville Dies, 18

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Delilah Rosario
Delilah Rosario Photo Credit: Belleville Ecuadorian Civic Association, Inc. (original source unknown)

Delilah Joy Rosario of Belleville died on May 18, 2021. She was 18 years old.

Delilah graduated from Belleville High School in 2020 and was studying psychology at William Paterson University, her obituary says.

A GoFundMe in Delilah's memory launched by Ramon Espinol had raised more than $11,000 as of June 1.

Delilah was honored with a lantern-release ceremony last weekend.

BOE member Frank Velez remembered her as "force of positivity and joy," on a post from the ceremony.

"Delilah was a beautiful person & it was a beautiful sight to see the community come together for such a special soul."

Delilah's obituary remembers her for her "angelic smile and natural artistic abilities."

Click here for Delilah's full obituary from the O'Boyle Funeral Home.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.