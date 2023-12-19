No Bull! Famous NJ Transit Steer Gets Stuffed Animal

New Jersey Transit announced it is selling stuffed animals featuring the famous Texas longhorn steer who delayed trains for nearly 45 minutes on Thursday, Dec. 14, when he decided to check out Newark Penn Station.

Ricardo was able to be safely corralled and he was taken to Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue in Wantage, where he is resting comfortably, NJ Transit said.

A portion of the proceeds from the Ricardo stuffed animal will go to support Skylands Animal Sanctuary

To get your Ricardo stuffed animal, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.