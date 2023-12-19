Mostly Cloudy 45°

No Bull! Famous NJ Transit Steer Gets Stuffed Animal

Ricardo, the bull who wandered onto the NJ Transit train tracks, is cashing in on his fame. 

Ricardo the Bull

 Photo Credit: NJ Transit
Sam Barron

New Jersey Transit announced it is selling stuffed animals featuring the famous Texas longhorn steer who delayed trains for nearly 45 minutes on Thursday, Dec. 14,  when he decided to check out Newark Penn Station.

Ricardo was able to be safely corralled and he was taken to Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue in Wantage, where he is resting comfortably, NJ Transit said. 

A portion of the proceeds from the Ricardo stuffed animal will go to support Skylands Animal Sanctuary 

To get your Ricardo stuffed animal, click here.

