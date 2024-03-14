NJ's Aaron Rodgers, Possible VP Pick, Denies Spouting Sandy Hook Conspiracy Theories

In a statement on X, Rodgers said the CNN story was not true.

"I am not and have never been of the opinion that the events did not take place," Rodgers said.

"I hope that we learn from this and other tragedies to identify the signs that will allow us to prevent unnecessary loss of life. My thoughts and prayers continue to remain with the families affected along with the entire Sandy Hook community."

Mark Blanston, a lawyer who represented Sandy Hook parents suing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for spreading false claims about the shooting, had some harsh words for Rodgers on Twitter.

"I am quite aware that you are a slow-witted, gullible person," Blanston said. "You are a dumb jock. God apparently gave you many talents, but critical thinking is not one of them. Could you please shut the f--- up?"

Rodgers, who is no stranger to conspiracy theories, has recently been floated as a possible running mate for Robert F. Kennedy, Jr's third-party presidential campaign. The New York Jets quarterback bought a mansion in Cedar Grove after being traded to Gang Green.

At the 2013 Kentucky Derby, Rodgers told a CNN reporter that the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School was a government inside job and falsely said that government operatives were near the school. Another person said Rodgers told them several years ago, the 20 children killed in the shooting never existed and the children and grieving parents were all actors.

As Kennedy weighs whether to pick Rodgers, the quarterback, whose 2023 season lasted four snaps before he tore his ACL, is in Costa Rica on an ayahuasca retreat, Pat McAfee said on his radio show.

Kennedy said he will name his running mate on Tuesday, March 26 at an event in Oakland. Former Minnesota governor and WWE Hall of Famer Jesse "The Body" Ventura is also under consideration.

To read the CNN story, click here.

