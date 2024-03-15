NJ Man Convicted Of Sexually Assaulting Two Girls For Better Part Of Decade: Prosecutor

Ahmed Andre was found guilty of assaulting the girls over the course of eight years, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel said. An investigation began after a referral from the Elizabeth Public School District, Daniel said.

Andre began sexually assaulting the girls beginning from when they were nine and 10 years old, Daniel said.

Andre was convicted of aggravated sexual assault, four counts of sexual assault, two counts of aggravated criminal sexual contact, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and criminal sexual contact, Daniel said.

He will be sentenced next month, Daniel said.

