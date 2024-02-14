NJ Hotel Tells Guests Not To Shower Amid Legionnaires' Concerns

The Renaissance Newark Airport Hotel in a letter to guests said a "remediation process" is underway in cooperation with the New Jersey Department of Health and the City of Elizabeth Department of Health and Human Services.

The hotel had been taking water samples after two guests contracted Legionnaires’ disease, a serious type of pneumonia, after travel to the Renaissance Newark Airport Hotel during the last year.

"It is unknown whether the hotel is the source of bacteria that caused these people to become sick," the letter reads.

"The hotel is working with the NJDOH and EDOH to chemically treat the water and swiftly implement a plan to permanently disinfect the hotel’s water system to kill any remaining Legionella and prevent more from growing."

The hotel instructed guests to take a bath instead of a shower as showering, even with cold water, could create water droplets in the air.

Guests are told to "fill the tub slowly. Try to minimize your time in the bathroom while the tub is filling."

The hotel also urged guests to avoid splashing water while brushing their teeth or washing their hands.

Guests with questions are being urged to contact a hotel representative via email at hotelinfo@rennewark.com or via phone at 908-436-4615.

