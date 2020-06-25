Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
News

Town By Town Guide To The MVC: Here's Which NJ Agency To Visit For Every Transaction

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
NJMVC
NJMVC Photo Credit: NJMVC

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission to do some restructuring.

Set to open June 29, all centers are designated for different transactions -- many for licensing, some for vehicles and other regional. This means certain transactions can only be conducted at certain agencies. 

Licensing centers offer license and ID transactions as well as driver testing. Vehicle Centers offer registration, title, and license plate transactions. 

Here is the town-by-town guide you can use to determine which agency to visit to conduct your transaction.

Face coverings are required at all centers. 

Road testing will re-start on June 29. If your road test appointment was canceled during the COVID emergency, you should receive a letter from MVC with a special link to reschedule, the agency said. Otherwise, you can make an appointment on the MVC website.

Many transactions can now be conducted online. Check the MVC's online services page to see if you can skip the trip.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.