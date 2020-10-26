Overnight Operation: Cuban Pete's Closed For Repeated COVID-19 Violations

Cuban Pete's in Montclair is closed after the owner repeatedly failed to obey COVD-19 orders.

Police on Monday changed the locks on the Bloomfield Avenue eatery because it was not in compliance with Gov.Phil Murphy's orders, following an overnight investigation by the Essex County Prosecutor's Office, Essex County Sheriff’s Office and Montclair Police Department, NJ.com reports.

The State Health Department and Attorney General's Office sought the order after owner Dominick Restaino refused to comply with a DOH order to stop operating, the media outlet said.

Restaino was ordered to appear in court Nov. 19.

Restaino vowed to comply with the governor's orders after his most recent violation earlier this month, when the restaurant was -- according to NJSP Col. Patrick Callahan -- "well in excess" of Murphy's capacity limit.

The limit caps restaurants at 25 percent for indoor dining.

The restaurant was also twice over the summer cited for seating customers inside, in violation of an order that banned indoor dining altogether in New Jersey.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.