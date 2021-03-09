Contact Us
NJ's University Hospital Workers Fired Over Bogus Vaccination Cards

Cecilia Levine
University Hospital Newark.
University Hospital Newark. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Several University Hospital employees have been fired over bogus COVID-19 vaccination cards, news reports say. 

Noticeable differences were spotted between the CDC-generated vaccination cards and the forged ones, the Newark-based hospital's president and CEO Dr. Shereef Elnahal told NJ Spotlight.

The fake vaccination cards were an apparent effort to overcome the hospital's mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy announced in June.

It was not clear exactly how many employees were terminated.

The news comes days after a 31-year-old Jasmine Clifford -- who calls herself “Anti-Vax Momma” on social media -- was charged by federal authorities with selling forged COVID vaccine cards online.

