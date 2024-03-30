Meet The Three NJ Bakers Competing On Food Network Show

"The Next Baking Master" is filmed in Paris and hosted by acclaimed pastry chef Stephanie Boswell and French-born chef and restaurateur Ludo Lefebvre.

The Garden State bakers on the show are Joe Settepani of Morganville, Robert Toland of Willingboro, and Jennalyn Walbolt of Union (scroll down for more about each one).

The show is Food Network’s newest culinary competition and "gives 10 ambitious and highly-skilled American bakers unprecedented access to the most iconic pastry shops, as well as mentoring from renowned French baking experts," its website says.

Each week, the contestants will have to prove their skills in the pillars of baking and pastry: Technique, artistry, flavor, innovation, and inspiration. Someone will be sent home each week until the Next Baking Master remains.

Joe Settepani: You may recognize Settepani from this Daily Voice story about how his family relocated their babkery, Bruno Bakery, to Freehold from Staten Island.

The bakery is a true family affair involving chef and dad, Biagio Settepani; mom Pina Settepani; son Joseph Settepani; son Salvatore Settepani; daughter Fina Pulaj; and chef Joseph's wife and pastry chef, Daniela Settepani.

Robert Toland: Toland's LinkedIn profile shows he studied at the Art Institute of Philadelphia with a focus in culinary arts and chef training. In 2021, he left his his executive position at Terrain, an upscale cafe with locations across the U.S., to work at for celebrity chef Michael Schulson at Schulson Collective in Philadelphia. He currently serves as the executive pastry chef of Garces Group.

Jennalyn Walbolt: Jennalyn and her husband Joshua Walbolt run Bar None, a pop-up bar, currently located at Next Door Provisions in Jersey City.

The 10 bakers are competing for bragging rights, a full suite of France’s top-of-the-line professional kitchen appliances and baking equipment valued at $25,000.

