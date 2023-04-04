Newark Man Convicted In Fatal Stabbing

A 57-year-old Newark man was convicted of aggravated manslaughter for fatally stabbing another man in July 2020.

Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens announced the jury's conviction of Lance Boone on Friday, March 31.

Boone was panhandling on Market Street and McCarter Highway when he got into an altercation with Rashon Williams, a 43-year-old Newark resident, who was also panhandling in the area, Stephens said. Boone then used a kitchen knife to fatally stab Williams in the heart, Stephens said.

Boone faces up to 30 years in New Jersey State Prison when he is sentenced in June.

