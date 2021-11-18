Feds: NJ Uber Carjacker Gets 8 Years Without Parole

A Union County man who dragged a female Uber driver from her vehicle and threw her to the ground during a carjacking must spend the next seven years in federal prison.

Rakeem McNair, 22, of Roselle, joined Raquin Tanner, 26, of Newark in taking a deal from the government rather than risk trial.

Both he and Tanner -- who got 6½ years -- must serve out just about all of their plea-bargained sentences because there's no parole in the federal prison system.

The victim was in the driver’s seat of her parked car on Summer Avenue in Newark around 11 p.m. Aug. 13, 2019 when Tanner, McNair and another thug approached from around the corner, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael Honig said.

As they neared the vehicle, she said, Tanner “spoke to the other two, then went ahead of them” and “looked into the passenger seat of the car," Honig said.

"Upon seeing the lone female driver, [Tanner] signaled the other two males to begin the carjacking,” she added.

One of them pointed a gun through the driver’s side window, opened the door and grabbed the victim, Honig said.

When she struggled, McNair went around the car to help get her out, the U.S. attorney said.

“McNair and the unidentified male threw the victim violently to the ground and drove away with the vehicle,” Honig said.

Tanner pleaded guilty earlier this year to aiding and abetting and got 78 months.

SEE: NJ Uber Carjacker Gets 6½ Years In Federal Prison

McNair pleaded guilty less than two weeks later to armed carjacking, for which he got 85 months.

In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo sentenced McNair to three years of supervised release.

Honig credited the Newark police, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office,and special agents of the FBI with making the case that led to the pleas and sentences, secured by Senior Trial Counsel Robert Frazer of her Organized Crime/Gang Unit in Newark.

