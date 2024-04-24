Newark Rallies Around Families Displaced By Blaze

At 6:59 p.m., firefighters responded to a fire at 576 Broadway, an occupied 3-story, multi-use, multi-family building, that also houses a supermarket and El Kiosko Restaurant and Grill, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.

Firefighters observed a heavy fire upon arrival, and immediately called a 2nd alarm, requesting additional firefighters to the scene, Fragé said. The fire extended to adjacent occupied buildings, including a liquor store with apartments above it and a food store with apartments above it, necessitating a 3rd alarm, Fragé said.

Michelle Guaman, who lived in the building, has organized a fundraiser to assist her and the people displaced by the people. As of Wednesday, April 24, more than $5,000 has been raised.

"The building was engulfed by flames so quickly that my family was not able to grab anything of sentimental or monetary value, only the clothes on their backs and my cousins beloved pet cat, Luna," Guaman said. "The fire continued roaring and has left behind nothing but ashes."

Guaman said they are also looking for donations of extra clothing, blankets, toiletries, household goods, furniture, and non-perishable foods.

The fire was declared under control at 10:10 p.m., Fragé said. The injured firefighter suffered minor burns to his neck and chest, Fragé said. He remained on duty, Fragé said. Thirty-one adults and eight children have been relocated, Fragé said.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation by the Newark Department of Public Safety’s Arson Unit, Fragé said. To view the fundraiser, click here.

