Newark Men Sold Guns To Undercover Informants: Feds

From July to September of this year, Carlo De Jesus, a 26-year-old Newark resident sold four firearms, including two rifles and a semi-automatic handgun to undercover law enforcement, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger said. De Jesus also sold fentanyl and cocaine to law enforcement, Sellinger said.

De Jesus sold the firearms to an undercover agent who said he lived in Connecticut, Sellinger said.

Victor Gonzalez, a 36-year-old Newark resident sold a firearm to a confidential informant who said he lived in Connecticut near a car dealership on South Orange Avenue in Newark in exchange for $1,500, Sellinger said.

De Jesus and Gonzalez were both charged with dealing with firearms without a license, transferring firearms to an out-of-state resident and firearms trafficking. De Jesus was also charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. De Jesus faces up to 20 years in prison and Gonzalez faces up to 15 years in prison.

