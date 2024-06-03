Mostly Cloudy 77°

SHARE

Newark Men Ditch Audi Stolen From Chatham Before Brief Foot Pursuit: Njsp

Two Newark residents were arrested and charged with stealing a vehicle out of Morris County on Wednesday, May 29, authorities said.

Omar Deas and Rahmir Singletary

Omar Deas and Rahmir Singletary

 Photo Credit: Essex County Department of Corrections
Sam Barron

 Omar Deas, 25, and Rahmir Singletary, 21, stole the 2012 Audi A5 from Chatham around 4:35 p.m., Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman with the New Jersey State Police said. 

The car was spotted in Newark where it was disabled to a prior deployment of a tire deflation device, Lebron said.

The occupants abandoned the vehicle and police initiated a foot pursuit, Lebron said. 

Police arrested charged the duo with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, conspiracy to receive a stolen motor vehicle, and resisting by flight, Lebron said.

to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE