Newark Men Ditch Audi Stolen From Chatham Before Brief Foot Pursuit: Njsp

Omar Deas, 25, and Rahmir Singletary, 21, stole the 2012 Audi A5 from Chatham around 4:35 p.m., Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman with the New Jersey State Police said.

The car was spotted in Newark where it was disabled to a prior deployment of a tire deflation device, Lebron said.

The occupants abandoned the vehicle and police initiated a foot pursuit, Lebron said.

Police arrested charged the duo with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, conspiracy to receive a stolen motor vehicle, and resisting by flight, Lebron said.

