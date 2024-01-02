A Few Clouds 33°

Newark Man Fatally Shot On New Year's Eve: Prosecutors

A 67-year-old Newark man was fatally shot on the morning of Sunday, Dec. 31, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza/UNF News for DAILY VOICE (file photo)
Sam Barron

At 7:01 a.m., police responded to a report of a shooting on the 100 block of Malvern Street and found Jose Gaona suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene soon after, Stephens and Fragé said.

The investigation is active and ongoing and no arrests have been made, Stephens and Fragé said. Anyone with information is asked to call the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-847-7432. 

