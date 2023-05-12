Mostly Cloudy 87°

Newark Man Fatally Shot In Car: Police

A 57-year-old Newark man was fatally shot inside his vehicle on Thursday, May 11, authorities said.

Newark Police
Newark Police Photo Credit: Newark PD
Sam Barron

At 10:25 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting at the 200 block of Grafton Avenue and located Romulo Luzuriaga in his car, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. 

Luzuriaga was taken to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead, Stephens and Fragé said.

The investigation is active and ongoing and no arrests have been made, Stephens and Fragé said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. 

