Newark Man, 50, Dies Days After Irvington Shooting

Tony King was found suffering gunshot wounds around 11:25 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, on the 100 block of Isabella Avenue, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II and Irvington Police Director Tracy Bowers said.

King was pronounced dead at 12:05 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 27.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

