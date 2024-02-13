Newark Burglar Who Ransacked Business Via Hole In Wall Sought By Police

On the morning of Feb. 7, police responded to a report of a business burglarized on the 300 block of Madison Avenue, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. The business owner closed the business at 7 p.m. on Feb. 6 and returned at 6:44 a.m. on Feb. 7 to find the establishment torn apart and the cash register emptied of $1,500, Fragé said.

The suspect entered the business by pushing through the wall air conditioner and climbing in through the hole in the wall, Fragé said. The suspect is described as a light-skinned male with a stocky build, short hair, and a large beard, Fragé said. He was wearing eyeglasses with tattoos on both of his forearms, Fragé said. The tattoo on his left hand has stars running across his wrist, Fragé said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-695-8477.

