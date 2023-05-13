MURDER: Serial Robbers Charged In Fatal Newark Shooting After Police Pursuit

Both Deontee Jones, 24, and Earl Betterson, 33, have been arrested in the shooting death of Romulo Luzuriaga on Thursday, May 11, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.

Luzuriaga was found in a vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound on the 200 block of Grafton Avenue around 10:25 that night. He was taken to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:05 p.m.

In the ensuing investigation, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force identified a car that was involved in the incident. On May 12, Newark police saw the car, and a chase ensued. The driver, Jones, fled from the car but was captured by police.

He was subsequently charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, felony murder, two counts of robbery, and two weapons offenses. Jones was also charged with four counts of eluding police. In addition, he was linked to robberies in Newark and charged with an additional five counts of robbery and three weapons offenses.

The investigation also led to the arrest Betterson, who was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, felony murder, two counts of robbery, and two weapon offenses. He, too, was linked to robberies in Newark, and was charged with five additional counts of robbery and three weapons offenses.

These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

