Montclair Native, Attorney Laura Marchini Dies, 37

Laura graduated from Montclair High School and earned her JD at Rutgers School of Law, after completing her bachelor's degree at Montclair State University.

According to her obituary, Laura worked as a submissions editor of the Women’s Rights Law Reporter while at Rutgers. She was also a Courtroom Advocates Project coordinator, co-chair of the Women’s Law Forum and founded the Take Back the Night Rally and March in Newark, her obituary reads.

Laura's LinkedIn page shows she had been working as a court attorney to Superior Court Judge Gregory Gliedman in Family Court, but previously was an attorney with the Children's Law Center. She was being remembered in her obituary as an "activist and protector of children."

Services were held Feb. 7 and 8. Click here for Laura Marchini's complete obituary.

