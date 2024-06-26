Man Shot In East Orange, Police Say

At 7:25 p.m., officers responded to 210 S. Burnet Street and found the man shot in the right ankle, East Orange police said. He was treated and released from University Hospital, police said.

Police are looking for four suspects who were wearing masks and fled the scene in a white Mercedes Benz sedan, officers said. The shooting remains under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 973-266-5041.

