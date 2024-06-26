Mostly Cloudy 79°

SHARE

Man Shot In East Orange, Police Say

A 24-year-old East Orange man was shot on the evening of Monday, June 24, authorities said.

East Orange police

East Orange police

 Photo Credit: eastorange.gov
Sam Barron

At 7:25 p.m., officers responded to 210 S. Burnet Street and found the man shot in the right ankle, East Orange police said. He was treated and released from University Hospital, police said.

Police are looking for four suspects who were wearing masks and fled the scene in a white Mercedes Benz sedan, officers said. The shooting remains under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 973-266-5041. 

to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE