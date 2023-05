At 12:19 p.m., Gladstone Branch train 417 struck the man near the east end of the platform, NJ Transit said. No injuries were reported to the 20 customers and crew on board the train, NJ Transit said.

NJ Transit said trains on the Morris and Essex Lines and the Gladstone Branch will be running with delays up to 45 minutes. NJ Transit Police are investigating.

