A winning New Jersey Lottery ticket was sold in Montclair.

The $100,000 5 Card Cash jackpot from Tuesday's drawing was sold at South End Liquor on Orange Road.

The winning cards were Jack of Hearts, 10 of Diamonds, Jack of Diamonds, 6 of Clubs and Ace of Clubs.

The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,500.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.