This Whimsical North Jersey Cafe Is Magnet For Local Celebs

A cafe recently opened by a DJ and his wife in North Jersey is attracting a bevy of local celebrities.

Rapper Fetty Wap and former New Jersey "Real Housewife" Teresa Giudice were among two of the latest to visit Sugar Tree Cafe in Nutley — less than an hour apart last Saturday.

"We’ve been having a few more celebrity sightings every weekend," Jack Bermeo told Daily Voice. "It’s bizarre because we sell coffee not booze. But the culture coffee experience is truly defined here."

Bermeo and his wife, Sophia Sandoval, brought the "Instagram-worthy" coffee shop to Passaic Avenue last spring.

In an emotional Instagram video, the DJ described the cafe as an "out-of-the-box" and "whimsical" cafe.

A lifelike tree dripping with pink and purple flowers and lanterns is the center piece of the space, each room complete with greenery and its own customized floral designs.

The menu boasts salads, sandwiches, toasts, personalized coffee and lattes and milkshakes.

And lots of locals want a taste.

"I bet you’ll see some famous YouTubers and influencers this weekend," he said. "So weird, but I think we nailed it with this themed cafe. It’s bringing cultures together. No judgment. Just positive vibes."

