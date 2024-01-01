Gunfire rang out around 3 a.m. Monday, Jan. 1, at La Rouge, a lounge on the 900 block of Broad Street, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.

Responding police found two victims, both men, who were rushed to University Hospital for treatment.

As of press time, one victim was critical and the other was stable, Fragé said.

The lounge's social media page shows it had been hosting a New Year's party.

The incident remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.