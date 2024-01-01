Mostly Cloudy 48°

La Rouge Shooting In Newark

Two people were shot at a New Year's celebration in Newark, authorities said.

Gunfire rang out around 3 a.m. Monday, Jan. 1, at La Rouge, a lounge on the 900 block of Broad Street, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Responding police found two victims, both men, who were rushed to University Hospital for treatment.

As of press time, one victim was critical and the other was stable, Fragé said.

The lounge's social media page shows it had been hosting a New Year's party.

The incident remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.

