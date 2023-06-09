Inspiring Coach Sees Community Support After Shooting

Khalid Branch a.ka. Coach Butter was shot in the foot over Mother's Day weekend. A fundraiser has been set up to assist him while he recovers. As of Friday, June 9, almost $4,500 has been raised.

"Can't we give him a boost and ease his burden while he's out of commission?" Ashley Few, who organized the fundraiser, said. "I can't think of a more deserving person."

Coach Butter, who has special needs and earned his associates degree from Essex County College, works at the Geyer YMCA, where he is known for having the kindest and gentlest soul, according to multiple comments on his fundraiser page.

"His heart is pure gold," said one commenter.

To view the fundraiser, click here.

