FBI Seizes Passenger On Newark-Bound Plane For Fondling Female Passenger

A U.S. District Court magistrate judge released Hasan Naser Hussain Alenezi of Kuwait on an unsecured bond -- with home detention and a GPS ankle bracelet -- following an initial appearance in federal court in Newark on Friday, Sept. 1.

"While on a Nov. 27, 2022, flight from Los Angeles, California, to Newark, Alenezi sat next to a female passenger, who was seated next to the window, instead of sitting in his assigned seat," U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Philip Sellinger said.

Alenezi, whom the woman didn't know, "repeatedly touched her groin and leg without her permission," the U.S. attorney said.

Federal authorities charged him with abusive sexual contact on an airplane.

Sellinger credited special agents of the FBI with the investigation leading to the prosecution, which is being led by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jenny Chung of his Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force in Newark.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.