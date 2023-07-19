Essex County Girl With Neurological Disorder Sees Community Support

The West Orange native's medical journey began when she contracted covid-19 and she soon began to have persistent dizziness, severe headaches and bouts of nausea and vomiting.

After weeks of testing, Burrowes was diagnosed with the disorder and has been going to a children's hospital for treatment. She has been forced to miss school and is continuing to deal with fatigue and dizziness.

The family is seeking the help of a doctor in Michigan who has successfully treated other people with Burrowes' condition. Since the treatment is not covered by insurance, a fundraiser has been created to help Burrowes and her family. As of Wednesday, July 19, more than $22,000 has been raised and Burrowes is set to visit him this month.

"Your generosity will provide Kayla with the best chance of overcoming the effects of FND and reclaiming her health, happiness and life," Eric Burrowes, her father, said. "Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for standing by our side during this challenging journey to get Kayla well again."

