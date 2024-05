On Feb. 16, 2022, Mahdi Wright shot James Shaw. Jr. in the back of the head as he was standing on the curb talking with two people on the corner of Shephard Avenue and Maples Place, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens said.

Wright was found guilty of murder in the first degree and various weapons offenses following a month-long trial. He faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced in June.

