Jesse Lee Simmons was arguing with another man when he stabbed him around 1:50 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6 on the 100 block of Broad Street, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.

The victim was taken to University Hospital for treatment and is in stable condition. Police located the suspect, Simmons, on the 200 block of Broadway.

He was arrested without incident and faces charges of aggravated assault and weapon possession.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.