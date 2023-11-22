Duo Convicted Of Gunpoint Robbery At Irvington Fried Chicken Joint: Prosecutors

On Jan. 19, Ricotson Dolisca, a 35-year-old Irvington resident and Gary Rhymes, a 37-year-old East Orange resident were caught on video taking a customer's wallet, phone and clothes at gunpoint inside the eatery, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II said.

The pair were arrested soon after the robbery and found to possess the victim's property and a firearm, Stephens said.

Dolisca and Rhymes were convicted of first degree robbery and second degree conspiracy following two days of deliberations, Stephens said.. Dolisca was also found guilty of second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, receiving stolen property, and possession of a large-capacity magazine, Stephens said.

Dolisca faces up to 30 years in prison and Rhymes faces up to 20 years in prison when they are sentenced in January.

