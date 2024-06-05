Double Shooting Leaves 1 Dead In Newark, Prosecutor Says

At 9:30 p.m., police responded to the 200 block of South Orange Avenue and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens, II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Frage said.

The victims were transported to a nearby hospital where Ty'Shon Young was pronounced dead, Stephens and Frage said. The other victim, a 25-year-old man, remains hospitalized, Stephens and Frage said.

The incident is being investigated by the Prosecutor’s Homicide Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, Stephens and Frage said.

Anyone with information is asked to the contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s tip line at 877-847-7432.

