Death Of Newark 2-Year-Old Investigated By County Prosecutor

Police were called to a home on the 100 block of South Orange Avenue around 2:15 p.m. Saturday, March 2, for a baby in distress, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.

Arriving officers located the baby inside a the home, and the baby was pronounced dead just after 2:30 p.m., officials said. The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.