Dad, Motorcyclist Killed In Crash On NJ Turnpike In Newark: State Police

At 2:31 a.m. Ryan Schamlz, a Keyport resident, was opearting a Harley Davidson south on the ramp of the Turnpike by Interchange 14 when he crashed into an international truck hauling a utility trailer that was stopped on the access road at the intersection, Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.

Schmalz suffered fatal injuries, Lebron said. The crash remains under investigation, Lebron said.

Schamlz ran his own business, New Life Crusies, where he took discarded skateboards collected from trashcans and gave them new life, displaying them as artwork, according to his obituary.

He is survived by his wife, Sindee, his children, Luna and Bohdi, his parents, Paul and Colleen, his stepparents, Karen and Gladys, his siblings Paul and Jen and numerous other family members and friends.

A fundraiser has been set up to support his family. As of Tuesday, June 11, more than $37,000 has been raised. A private funeral will be held on Thursday, June 13 at Krowicki Mccracken Funeral Home in Linden with Christian mass being held at Calvary Lutheran Church in Cranford.

To view his obituary, click here. To view the fundraiser, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.