Czech It Out: NJ Devils To Play In Prague

The New Jersey Devils announced they'll be playing two games in Prague, Czech Republic next October as part of the NHL's Global Series.

The Devils, who usually play at the Prudential Center in Newark, will be playing two games at the O2 Arena in the Czech capital against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5.

The game will be a homecoming for the Devils two Czech players, Thomas Nosek and Ondrej Palat. Patrik Elias, Petr Sykora, Bobby Holik, three of the greatest Devils of all-time are Czech natives along with former Devils Jaromir Jagr and Marek Zidlicky.

The Devils are no stranger to playing overseas. In 2018, the team played an exhibition game in Switzerland and defeated the Edmonton Oilers in Sweden.

