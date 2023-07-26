A Few Clouds 90°

Crash Jams Turnpike In Newark

A crash on the New Jersey Turnpike jammed the highway in Newark during rush hour Wednesday, July 26.

Cecilia Levine
The crash occurred in the outer lanes on the northbound side of the highway, just south of Interchange 14.

Two left lanes were blocked as of 6 p.m.

