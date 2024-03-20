Mostly Cloudy 57°

Cooking Oil Thieves Busted: Nutley PD

Two men were arrested and charged with stealing cooking oil from a restaurant in Nutley, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Nutley PD
Sam Barron

On Saturday, Feb. 24, Lewis Cogman, a Belleville resident and Bashir Wilson, a Newark resident, stole the oil from a restaurant on Washington Avenue, causing damage to the parking lot, Chief Thomas Strumolo said. 

Police identified Cogman and Wilson as the suspects and they were charged with theft, criminal mischief and defiant trespass, Strumolo said. They were issued summonses to appear in court, Strumolo said.

Police Director Alphone Petracco said thieves have been targeting restaurants to steal cooking oil when stored outside.

