UPDATE: Authorities ID 3 Killed Including Girl, 11, In Weekend Newark Crash

Three people including an 11-year-old girl died in a Newark crash in which three others were injured, authorities said Tuesday.

A Honda was heading south on Broad Street when it hit a northbound Mazda Sunday around 7 p.m. at Central Avenue, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said in a joint release.

The Mazda was sent into a Toyota on impact, killing Honda passenger Elba Galarza, 77, of Glen Ridge, and Clarise Pizcha, 11, a rear seat passenger in the Mazda, authorities said.

Galarza was pronounced dead at 7:40 p.m., at St. Michael’s Hospital. Pizcha was pronounced dead Monday around 8 p.m. at University Hospital.

The Mazda driver, Rosa Lojalema, was pronounced dead at 1:20 a.m., Tuesday, authorities said.

Five other people sustained injuries. Two were in the Honda and three of the injured were in the Mazda.

The driver and two passengers in the Toyota did not sustain any injuries.

The investigation is active and ongoing. At this time no charges have been filed against anyone.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. All calls will be kept confidential.

