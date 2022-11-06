Things Go From Bad To Worse For Portnoy In Latest North Jersey Pizza Review

Things went from bad to worse for Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy in his latest pizza review held in North Jersey.

Portnoy said it himself after his first bite of the thin-crust pie at Lombardi's Bar & Restaurant in Cedar Grove.

First, he noted his hoodie felt a little small, despite being a size large. Then, he burned his mouth.

Davey Pageviews ultimately got over his woes, and gave the pizza a 7.3 — lower than the 8.2 given by customers on the One Bite website — then was coaxed into sampling the gelato next door at Sonny's Frozen Desserts by children watching him yet.

Lombardi's Bar & Restaurant, 597 Pompton Ave., Cedar Grove.

