Restaurant Named Among America's Hottest Fast-Casual Startups Expanding To Montclair

A restaurant named among America's hottest fast-casual startups appears to be planning a third New Jersey location.

Cornbread Farm to Table, or simply with locations in Newark and Maplewood, has its sights set on Montclair, its Instagram bio reads. The restaurant has another location in Brooklyn, NY.

According to NJ Advance Media, Cornbread will open in the space at 372 Bloomfield Ave. in Montclair sometime in the summer. Reps for the restaurant did not immediately return Daily Voice's inquiries placed Wednesday evening, Feb. 22.

Founded by Adenah Bayoh and Elzadie Smith, Cornbread was named to QSR's "40/40 List for 2023: America's Hottest Startup Fast Casuals."

Its website promises "authentic and savory soul food," the inspiration of which in part was Bayoh's grandmother, a farmer and restaurant owner, according to the Cornbread website.

The restaurant represents Bayoh's philosophy that "savory and authentic food can be healthy and responsibly sourced," the website reads.

The menu offers fried chicken, fried fish, baked poultry, BBQ pork ribs, chicken and waffles, baked mac 'n' cheese, collard greens, yams, yellow rice, white rice with gravy, potato salad, and of course, cornbread.

Click here for the Cornbread website and here for more from NJ Advance Media.

