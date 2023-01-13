Pete Davidson Came To Iconic North Jersey Ice Cream Shop — 'With A Girl'

Fans of "The Sopranos" and New Jerseyans know what the hype is about at Holsten's.

Apparently, Pete Davidson wanted to, as well. He stopped by the iconic Bloomfield ice cream shop with a woman, employees said, on Thursday, Jan. 12. Employees did not know who the woman was, and speculated she may have been family.

When asked what brought the comic actor to the iconic shop that served as the setting of Tony Soprano's last meal, Holsten's general manager Karl Schneider said: "He's a big fan of delicious food and delicious ice cream, but of course, 'The Sopranos.'"

Davidson was "super nice and took care of us and the whole crew," Schneider said. "He was all about taking a picture."

Schneider asked Davidson how the food was at the end of the meal to which he replied: "F---ing good."

Holsten's shared a photo of Davidson on Instagram, and the comment section did not disappoint.

"Alt caption: my milkshakes bring all the boys to the yard," one person said.

"Neat! Hide your wives Bloomfield 😂," another added.

The biggest question fans seemed to have, though: "Who did he dine with?"

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.